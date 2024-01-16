GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka High Court imposes cost of ₹5 lakh on govt. for delay in enforcing court order

‘The amount could be recovered from erring officials of Education and Public Libraries departments’

January 16, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the State government to deposit ₹5 lakh as cost and recover this amount from the six erring officers, who have till today failed to pay the enhanced salary to a library assistant in a private aided school as was directed by the court way back in 2020.

The amount of cost could be recovered from the Secretary, Department of Primary and Secondary Education; the Director, Department of Public Libraries, and the Commissioner, the Director, the Deputy Director, and the Block Education Officer concerned of the Department of Public Instruction.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Krishna S. Dixit passed the interim order on a contempt of court petition filed by V.A. Nagamani, a 64-year-old retired library assistant.

The petitioner had said that a judge in October 2020 had directed the State government to pay her salary on a par with the salary of a library assistant working in public libraries as the court had on earlier occasions issued similar orders, passed in 2005 and 2011, in favour of more than 50 library assistants working in different schools.

The Bench took serious exception to the government’s conduct of not only not implementing the court’s order of 2020 but also seeking six more weeks to comply with the direction given three years ago.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.