GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka High Court declines to interfere with railway’s tweaked catering policy aimed at improving hygiene and food quality

Views of kitchen, from where food is sourced, can be seen in real time on scanning QR code on food packet as per new policy

February 22, 2024 10:29 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka has refused to interfere with the tweaking made to the Indian Railway’s catering services policy to improve hygiene and accountability in maintenance of quality of food supplied to passengers and the kitchens from where food is sourced.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while dismissing the petition filed by the South Western Railway Catering Contractors’ Association, Bengaluru. The petitioner-association had questioned the legality of changes made in the Catering Policy of 2017 by amending the policy in November 2023.

New feature introduced

One of the many new features, introduced to build confidence on food quality in the eyes of passengers by amending the policy, was to provide CCTV access through a QR code printed on the food packets enabling live streaming of kitchen, from where food sourced by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC).

However, the petitioners, besides claiming that changed policy was not in public interest, had also contended that policy was amended without the approval of the Cabinet unlike the 2017 policy, which was introduced through the Union budget after “approval” by the Cabinet.

“If hygiene, quality of food, and accountability are to be brought in, it cannot be said that such policy is illegal and contrary to public interest. Catering contractors are seeking to project their interest over and above what is aforesaid, which is in the realm of public interest,” the court observed.

No contracts disturbed

Meanwhile, the court rejected petitioner’s contentions by noticing that no subsisting catering contracts have been disturbed on account of implementation of the new policy. The court also said that it cannot sit in the armchair of experts to scrutinise or monitor commercial policy decisions of the Railways.

Appearing for the Railways, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta had pointed out that there were certain gaps in the policy which had created a big problem in maintaining food quality as distributors used to blame kitchens from where food was sourced. The tweaked policy, the SGI had said, would fix accountability on preparation and supply of food, and the moment QR code is scanned the kitchen from where the food comes can be seen in real time.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.