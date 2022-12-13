  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Who are the goal-scorers in FIFA World Cup semifinals before Qatar 2022?

Cold spell will stretch to next week, avoid weekend trips, another cyclone expected

Health Department advises against long journeys or weekend trips, and to ‘keep yourselves warm’

December 13, 2022 02:51 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
In a list of Dos and Don’ts, the Health Department has advised people to keep themselves hydrated, preferably drink warm water or warm soup, consume freshly prepared food, which is easy to digest; keep warm by wearing sweaters, socks, and gloves, and stay warm even when you are indoors.

In a list of Dos and Don’ts, the Health Department has advised people to keep themselves hydrated, preferably drink warm water or warm soup, consume freshly prepared food, which is easy to digest; keep warm by wearing sweaters, socks, and gloves, and stay warm even when you are indoors.

Following spells of rain and cold wave conditions in Karnataka over the last few days due to the impact of cyclone Mandous, the Health Department has advised people, especially children, pregnant women, elderly citizens and people with co-morbid conditions, to remain protected.

“Karnataka is experiencing light to heavy intermittent showers, cold breeze, and lower temperatures are being recorded as a result of cyclone Mandous, which is likely to last for a week, or more. Further, there is a prediction of one more cyclonic storm hitting the Bay of Bengal during next week,” according to the advisory.

Cold wave - Dos and Don’ts

In a list of Dos and Don’ts, the Health Department has advised people to refrain from going on long journeys  (especially weekend or sightseeing trips). “Do not consume cool drinks, ice cream, cold or refrigerated water, get drenched in the rain or be exposed to chilly and windy conditions. Avoid consuming spicy or masala-laden food,” states the advisory.

“Keep yourselves hydrated, and preferably drink warm water or warm soup; consume freshly prepared food, which is easy to digest; keep yourself warm by wearing sweaters, socks, and gloves, and stay warm even when you are indoors.”

“Avoid going outside, unless it is necessary; plug your ears with cotton or use a scarf, and wear a mask while stepping out.  Avoid coming in contact with those who have a fever, cold, cough; cough or sneeze into your elbow or use tissue or handkerchief while coughing; wash your hands with soap and water frequently.”

Do not self-medicate

Advising against self-medication, the Health Department advises people to visit a doctor if they have fever and flu-like symptoms, or symptoms of any other illness.

“District and BBMP health authorities should create  awareness on the same so that the vulnerable population remains healthy during the season,” according to the advisory.

Related stories

With winter and cyclonic weather, cases of viral fever and other respiratory ailments on the rise
Related Topics

Karnataka / weather / weather news

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.