Cyclone Mandous | Chilly weather, light rain continue in Bengaluru; traffic police advises use of public transport

Waterlogging leads to slow movement of traffic at Silk Board Junction, three trees reported uprooted due to rain in west Bengaluru

December 12, 2022 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Umbrellas come out as Bengaluru continued to witness light rain and cloudy skies on Monday due to the effect of cyclone Mandous in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Bengaluru continued to witness light rain owing to the effect of cyclone Mandous, affecting traffic movement in the city on Monday.

Special Commissioner of Police, M.A. Saleem, in a tweet on Monday, asked the citizens to use public transport for commuting. “Due to heavy rains, traffic may be slow today. Please take public transport for travelling in the city,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, due to water logging at Silk Board Junction, movement of traffic was slow while the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control room reported incidents of trees being uprooted in the city.

According to officials in the BBMP control room, two trees were uprooted in Malleswaram and Sadashivanagar in west Bengaluru on Monday.

Overcast skies to persist

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, has issued heavy rainfall warnings at isolated places over all the districts of Coastal Karnataka as well as for Chamarajanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Mysuru and Shivamogga districts of South Interior Karnataka.

According to the IMD forecast for next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka and at many places over North Interior Karnataka.

For the next 48 hours, Bengaluru will have generally cloudy sky. “Light rain is very likely. Fog/mist is very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 24 and 18 Degree Celsius respectively,” IMD said in a statement.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / cyclones / rains

