Karnataka HC makes use of virtual court facility

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday turned the concept of virtual court into reality by digitally reaching out to an advocate in a remote location, straight from the court hall, for live hearing of arguments in a case.

For the first time, digital connectivity was used not for hearing a case live from a court hall but also to connect to an advocate in a remote location. The High Court regularly uses its in-house videoconference facility in its three Benches at Bengaluru, Dharwad and Kalaburagi for hearing arguments when the judges and the advocates are present at different Benches or judges of a division Bench are at different locations.

Digital mode

In view of restrictions imposed on entry to the court complexes due to COVID-19, the High Court on March 21 notified temporary availability of virtual court facility to enable the advocates and litigants, who appear in person, to argue cases of extreme urgency through digital mode.

A Division Bench comprising Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur on Tuesday heard the arguments on an appeal arising out of an order passed by a family court through digital mode in court hall 2.