Karnataka Govt discloses II PUC evaluation process before High Court

Says SSLC, I PU and II PU marks will be take in the ratio of 45:45:10

The State government on Monday told the High Court of Karnataka that it will promote regular or freshers of II year pre-university courses by giving 45% weightage for their SSLC marks, 45% for I PU marks and 10% for the internal assessment marks of II PU.

Also, the Government said that it will pass all the repeaters by giving grace marks to the marks that they had secured in their earlier attempt in the respective subject.

Even the private candidates, who are appearing as repeaters, will be declared as passed by giving grace marks.

However, the private candidates, who are appearing for the II PU for the first time, will have to appear for the exam that would be conducted when the COVID-19 situation in the State.

The government submitted a statement giving out details of its policy of promoting before a Division Bench comprising Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Justice Hanchate Sanjeevkumar during the hearing of a PIL petition S.V. Singre Gowda, the managing trustee of Gnana Mandira Education Trust, Bengaluru.

The Bench on June 17 had directed the Government not to declare the results of the II PU course till the decision to be taken based on suggestions to be made by an expert committee, which was set up to study methodology to be applied for promoting repeater students.

The petitioner had termed as discriminatory the decision of the Government to promote only the fresh/regular students without holding exams, and to conduct exams for the repeaters and the private candidates when COVD-19 pandemic situation eases.

The hearing on the petition is underway.