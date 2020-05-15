Karnataka crosses 1,000 mark with 69 new cases

Just over two months and a week since its first COVID-19 case, Karnataka crossed the 1,000 mark on Friday, even as it recorded the highest spike on a single day with 69 cases. The total tally now stands at 1,056.

Toll

One more death has also been reported, taking the toll to 36. A 52-year-old male resident of Chitaguppa town in Bidar, with a travel history to Hyderabad and with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), died on May 12 at a designated hospital in Bidar. His samples were sent for tests and they returned positive on Friday.

No cases in Mysuru

Mysuru district, which had become a cluster hotspot and was in the red zone, has now become COVID-19-free with all patients having recovered and discharged, with no mortality.

Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said that Mysuru district was an example of how the virus can be defeated if people strictly follow the guidelines.

Of the 69 new cases reported on Friday, 21 are expatriates who returned to the State from Dubai as part of the first phase of Vande Bharat mission, and 23 are those with a travel history to Mumbai.

Among the 21 Dubai returnees, 15 are from Dakshina Kannada, five from Udupi, and one from Uttara Kannada.

Of the remaining cases, 13 each have been reported from Bengaluru Urban and Mandya, seven each have been reported from Bidar and Hassan, three from Kalaburagi, two from Chitradurga, and one each from Shivamogga, Bagalkot, Uttara Kannada, and Kolar.

The 13 patients in Mandya, seven in Hassan and one each from Bidar, Kalaburagi, and Shivamogga have a travel history to Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has asked a team of doctors from the Centre for Public Health at NIMHANS, headed by Pradeep B., to take up a rapid appraisal of district-level preparedness and performance of the health system regarding the management of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka.

In a circular, Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), said this is primarily intended to support and strengthen the district administration and district health system to efficiently manage the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Following a meeting with public health experts, it was decided to plan, implement, coordinate and compile the findings of a quick appraisal of the district health system. Dr. Pradeep has been asked to carry out the activities and submit a report and make recommendations on strengthening the district-level COVID-19 control activities,” the circular stated.