October 20, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka has constituted nine new vision groups under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister for Large & Medium Industries M.B Patil to ensure sectoral industrial growth.

These vision groups, comprising industry experts as members, would focus on

Aerospace and Defence Machine Tools Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) Pharmaceuticals Core Manufacturing Automotive/Electric Vehicles Industry 5.0 Textiles Green Energy

Mr. Patil said the government is trying to make Karnataka the top destination for future-tech manufacturing in Asia, through equitable and sustainable growth.

“These vision groups would provide guidance and strategic insights to the department. Further, these will facilitate the creation of detailed sectoral plans, identify lucrative investment opportunities, and recommend interventions to enhance Karnataka’s appeal to potential investors. They would also play the role of providing timely direction, and counsel,’‘ Mr. Patil explained.

Members of the newly-constituted vision groups for Aerospace and Defence would include Apparao Venkata Mallavarapu, MD & Chairman of Centum Electronics; Udayant Malhoutra, CEO & MD of Dynamatic Technologies; H.G. Chandrashekar, founder & MD of SASMOS; Ashwani Bhargava, Senior Director, Boeing; Krittivas Mukherjee, Director - Govt. Affairs, Airbus; Samit Ray, Head - Public Affairs, Raytheon; and C.B. Anathakrishnan, Chairman & MD, HAL.

Vision group members for ESDM would be Jitendra Chaddah, Country Head of Global Foundries; Santhosh Kumar, Managing Director of Texas Instruments; Ramesh Kunhikannan, Board Member of Kaynes Technology; Vinay Shenoy, MD of Infineon; Venu Nuguri, MD & CEO of Hitachi Energy, S.K. Murthy, Director of IP, Intel Technology India Private. Limited, Bengaluru; Charan Gurumurthy, MD of Tata Semiconductors Assembly and Testing Private Limited, Vemagal, Kolar district.

Vision group on auto and electric vehicles would comprise Guruprasad Mudlapur, JMD & CTO of Bosch; Arun Mittal, Director, Exide Automotive; Sudeep Dalvi, Senior VP & Director, Toyota; Kamal Bali, President & MD of Volvo; and Sushant Naik, Global Head - Govt. & Public Affairs, Tata Motors.