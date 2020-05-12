Karnataka Congress opposes dilution of APMC Act through ordinance

The Karnataka Congress has strongly opposed the Karnataka government’s proposal to take the ordinance route to bring in Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) reforms to facilitate market access for farmers during the prevailing lockdown.

Following the Centre’s suggestion to States, the Karnataka government proposed to take the ordinance route to bring in amendments to the APMC Act and adopt the Model Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2017, issued by the Centre.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president designate D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah have termed the State government’s proposal to clip the powers of APMCs by promulgating the ordinance to the APMC Act as “anti-farmer” and said such reforms would only benefit MNCs such as Metro Cash and Carry, More, Nilgiris, DMart, Reliance Fresh and other supermarket chains.

While BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat having made amendment to the APMC Act, Karnataka is expected to follow the Centre’s suggestion.

The proposed ordinance is aimed at bypassing the APMC Act by removing restrictions on sale of farm produce and helping farmers severely hit by the COVID-19 induced lockdown, the government claimed. In fact, many of the farmers have commenced door delivery of their produce in cities.

Both Congress leaders said the State government should pass such a law only after discussion in the Legislature. Agriculture is a State subject and amending the APMC Act through ordinance would dilute the powers of APMCs. The Centre should not interfere and the States should be allowed to handle such subjects, they said.

The State has more than 150 APMCs. Moreover, marketing at APMCs generate revenue to the State exchequer.

The party would not support the government on this issue and mobilise farmers against diluting the APMC Act and launch protest on streets, the Congress leaders warned.

Karnataka Kisan Congress president Sachim Miga too opposed the proposed ordinance to the AMPC Act claiming that it would not protect the interest of the farming community in the State.

Mr Siddaramaiah and Mr Shivakumar also opposed the government’s proposal on suspension of labour laws for two years for the benefit of industrialists. They said such proposals are detrimental to the interest of the labourers. The party would oppose introduction of laws that are against the interest of labourers in industries, they said.