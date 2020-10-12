Karnataka Congress appoints legislators as in-charge for each ward

The Congress on Sunday announced the appointment of one legislator to each ward and gram panchayat in Rajarajeshwarinagar and Sira Assembly constituencies to oversee the campaigning for the party’s candidates.
This was announced by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar after he met with Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and a host of senior party leaders to discuss strategies for the party’s victory in both constituencies. “The workers have been given responsibility at the booth level. There will be a coordinated effort,” he told presspersons. Mr. Shivakumar handed over the B-forms to the candidates, H. Kusuma (R.R. Nagar) and T.B. Jayachandra (Sira).
The Janata Dal (Secular) will announce its candidate for R.R. Nagar on Tuesday, and the selected candidate will file the nomination papers on Wednesday, party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda said on Sunday. He added that the party was tired of fielding turncoats and had identified three party workers.
The BJP has kept the announcement of its candidate for R.R. Nagar pending.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath