Karnataka Congress appoints legislators as in-charge for each ward

The Congress on Sunday announced the appointment of one legislator to each ward and gram panchayat in Rajarajeshwarinagar and Sira Assembly constituencies to oversee the campaigning for the party’s candidates.

This was announced by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar after he met with Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and a host of senior party leaders to discuss strategies for the party’s victory in both constituencies. “The workers have been given responsibility at the booth level. There will be a coordinated effort,” he told presspersons. Mr. Shivakumar handed over the B-forms to the candidates, H. Kusuma (R.R. Nagar) and T.B. Jayachandra (Sira).

The Janata Dal (Secular) will announce its candidate for R.R. Nagar on Tuesday, and the selected candidate will file the nomination papers on Wednesday, party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda said on Sunday. He added that the party was tired of fielding turncoats and had identified three party workers.

The BJP has kept the announcement of its candidate for R.R. Nagar pending.