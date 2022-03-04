Karnataka CM presents State Budget 2022-23

The Hindu Bureau March 04, 2022 12:42 IST

Coming ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections next year, the government is not expected to levy any fresh tax

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai began his maiden budget presentation at 12.30 p.m. at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on March 4. He chaired a Cabinet meeting prior to the presentation where the State Budget 2022-23 was approved. This is Mr. Bommai’s maiden budget presentation. Coming ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections next year, the government is not expected to levy any fresh tax. Various industry bodies have demanded that the budget focus on lifting the economy post the Covid-19 pandemic. Expectations are also high about allocation of funds for Bengaluru infrastructure projects ahead of the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) elections.



