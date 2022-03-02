350-bed branch of Jayadeva Institute to come up in Hubballi

Proposal is likely to be announced in the Budget

With a significant number of cardiac patients from Belagavi revenue division travelling all the way to Bengaluru for treatment at the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, the State Government is likely to announce a 350-bed branch of Jayadeva institute in Hubballi.

The proposal was discussed at the institute’s governing council meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai on January 24. Sources said the proposal is most certainly going to be announced in the Budget that will be presented by the Chief Minister on Friday. The approximate cost of the centre is likely to be ₹220 crore, including ₹165 crore for hospital construction and ₹55 crore for equipment. Suitable land for the hospital will be allocated shortly, sources said.

Sources also pointed out that there is a lot of pressure from several Ministers in the region for a branch in Hubballi. “A similar proposal was discussed in 2009 during the tenure of then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. It was again in news in 2017 when Sharan Prakash Patil was the Medical Education Minister. However, now with pressure from several Ministers in the region we are hopeful of getting a branch in Hubballi,” sources said.

Institute Director C.N. Manjunath told The Hindu on Wednesday that nearly 70% of cardiac patients from Belagavi division now come to Bengaluru for treatment. “Cardiac emergencies are time-driven. Setting up a full-fledged cardiac facility in this division will ensure patients get treated within the golden hour,” he said.

Jayadeva Institute, which is said to be the largest public sector heartcare destination in the world with a total 1,800 beds now, has branches in three revenue divisions of Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Kalaburagi. While Mysuru has 400 beds, Kalaburagi has 350 beds. Besides, Jayadeva also has a 70-bed unit in ESIC hospital in Rajajinagar. The only revenue division left out is Belagavi as of now.

“With Hubballi as the centre of Belagavi revenue division, all the districts in the region - Haveri, Gadag, Vijayapura, Uttara Kananda and Bagalkot - will be covered catering to a population of over 1.5 crore,” said Dr. Manjunath.

Not feasible in every district

Asserting that it is not feasible to establish units of Jayadeva in every district, Dr. Manjunath said: “If we try to do this, the mother unit and entire system will collapse similar to what happened in the case of HMT.”

“Jayadeva, being a tertiary care centre, should be confined only to revenue divisions. Government medical colleges in the districts should also focus on managing medically treatable cardiac problems instead of just referring patients to the higher facility. This will reduce the burden on the tertiary care hospital and also provide opportunities to medical students to learn cardiac management.”

“The district hospitals can develop small 50-bed cardiac units and manage on their own. Jayadeva institute can advise and provide technical assistance,” Dr. Manjunath added.