Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa tests COVID-19 positive for the second time

Mr. Yediyurappa was busy campaigning for byelections in Karnataka

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second time he has contracted the infection and he is undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital.

Mr Yediyurappa took to Twitter to state, “Upon having mild fever, today I got tested for COVID-19 and my report has come out positive. Although I am doing fine, I am being hospitalised based on the advice of doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine.”

The first time he tested positive for COVID-19 was in August 2020. Mr. Yediyurappa has also received one vaccination against COVID 19.

Earlier in the day, he was admitted to Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru. Later in the afternoon, he was shifted to Manipal Hospital as he wanted to be treated by his family doctor.

K.C. Gurudev of Ramaiah Hospital said that the Chief Minister came to the hospital following shoulder pain. He said that the hospital conducted various examinations including a CT scan and the results are normal. He also added that he had no fever at the moment.

Sources said that he had tested negative for COVID-19 two days ago. Over the last couple of days he was busy campaigning for byelections.

Mr Yediyurappa had chaired an emergency meeting regarding the surge in COVID-19 with various officials on Friday morning.