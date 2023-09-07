Karnataka Chief Minister urges PM to withdraw his statement of need for ‘proper response’ to Udayanidhi’s remarks on Sanatana Dharma

September 07, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - BENGALURU

Terming the statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Tamil Nadu Minister Udayanidhi Stalin’s remarks on Sanatana Dharma required a “proper response” as “provocative and anti-Constitutional”, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged Mr. Modi to withdraw his statement.

In a social media post, Mr. Siddaramaiah maintained that instead of initiating action as per law, instigating people by asking them to provide proper response will be nothing but a call to take law into their hands. He argued that such an action was a crime even if it is done by the Prime Minister.

Observing that Mr. Modi was not just a BJP leader, but a person who holds the Constitutional post of the Prime Minister, the Mr. Siddaramaiah said as per Rajadharma, his behaviour, action, and response should be in accordance with the dignity of that post.

“Mr. Modi appears to be still in the hangover of his earlier stint with the RSS. He appears to have forgotten that he is the PM r for the country’s population of 140 crore people. It is a matter of concern that being provoked by his statement some of his own party leaders have been giving calls to resort to violence,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

“The Prime Minister’s present statement is not surprising considering his earlier actions. The then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee himself had expressed dissatisfaction over Mr. Modi’s behaviour as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and given a call to follow Rajadharma. On this occasion, I would like to remind Mr. Modi about such an advise by Mr. Vajpayee,” he said.