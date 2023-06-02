Siddaramaiah announces five schemes to implement Congress poll promises

June 02, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on June 2, 2023 announced Gruha Jyothi, a scheme to provide 200 units free electricity per month to every household, which will be implemented from July 1. However, the arrears have to be paid by the customers.

Gruha Lakshmi, a scheme that provides ₹2,000 every month to every woman ‘kartha’ of a family, will be implemented from August 15.

The application will be opened from June 15 to July 15 online and the beneficiaries would have to submit their Aadhaar and bank account details along with their application.

Anna Bhagya scheme

From July 1, under the Anna Bhagya scheme, all the BPL and Anthyodaya card holders will be issued 10 kg of rice per head, Mr. Siddaramaiah announced in a press conference in Vidhan Saudha, Bengaluru.

He also said Shakti, a scheme on free travel for women in ordinary public transport buses across the State, will be implemented from June 11. However, the women passengers can travel only within Karnataka not inter-state. The scheme also excludes AC and luxury buses. The KSRTC will reserve 50% seats for men and the remaining for women.

Under the Yuvanidhi scheme, unemployed youngsters who graduated in 2022-23, will be provided an unemployment dole of ₹3,000 for graduates and ₹1,500 for diploma holders for 24 months from the date of registration, Mr. Siddaramiah announced. If they find a job in the meantime, then the dole would be stopped, he added.

The announcements were maded after a crucial Karnataka State Cabinet meet.

While Mr. Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio said on May 31 that the Cabinet would discuss the guarantees and take a decision, multiple government sources indicated that the implementation could take more time as the contours of the schemes were yet to be defined. The Finance Department on May 31 also provided multiple options to implement these guarantees through a presentation to the Council of Ministers.

On June 1, Mr. Siddaramaiah met several Cabinet colleagues while Finance Department officials were involved in the preparation of the Cabinet note that set the tone for discussion on the guarantees at the meeting on June 2.

The Congress had said that it will implement the ‘five guarantees’ if it formed a government in Karnataka. The party stormed into the Vidhana Soudha by winning 135 out of 224 seats winning an absolute majority. The five guarantees promised are 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), ₹2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), ₹3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and ₹1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti).

The Congress government also estimated that the implementation of these schemes may cost about ₹50,000 crore every year.

Even though Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said that these guarantees would be implemented the day the Congress took over, Mr. Siddaramaiah after assuming power on May 20 said the government has agreed in principle to implement the guarantees and sought time till the next cabinet meeting. “We have given approval in principle. We will get details, discuss, financial implications will be looked into and then we will do it for sure. Whatever the financial implications may be, we will fulfil these five guarantee schemes,” Siddaramaiah had told reporters after the first Cabinet meeting.