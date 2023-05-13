  1. The Gruha Jyothi scheme, under which, 200 units of free electricity was promised to all houses every month.
  2. The Gruha Lakshmi scheme to provide a monthly payment of Rs. 2000 to women head of households.
  3. The Uchita Prayana scheme to provide free bus travel to all women across the State.
  4. The Yuva Nidhi scheme to pay Rs. 3,000 to unemployed graduates and Rs. 1,500 to unemployed diploma holders every month.
  5. The Anna Bhagya scheme to provide 10kg rice, free of cost, per person per month to families living below the poverty line.