May 13, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST

With the Congress all set to win the Assembly elections in Karnataka, party leader Rahul Gandhi said that the five poll guarantees, which his party promised in their manifesto, will be fulfilled soon. He thanked the people of the State and party cadre for the performance and said that the power of the people prevailed over the power of “crony capitalists”. The Congress was leading in 135 seats out of the total 224 as of 3.20 p.m.

“In the Karnataka elections, on one side was the power of crony capitalists and on the other side was the power of the people and the people defeated them,” he said. “We have five promises and we will fulfill them in the first cabinet meeting,” he added.

Here are the Congress’ five key guarantees around which they centered their campaign: