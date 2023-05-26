HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka Cabinet expansion | CM Siddaramaiah meets Rahul, Sonia in Delhi

According to sources, around 20 more Ministers are likely to be inducted in the Karnataka Cabinet,

May 26, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - New Delhi:

ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi, Friday, May 26, 2023.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi, Friday, May 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, May 26, 2023 met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi at 10, Janpath in Delhi and is likely to discuss cabinet expansion in Karnataka with Congress high command.

On Thursday, Mr. Siddaramaiah met Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital. The Karnataka CM was accompanied by State Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, and MLA Byrathi Suresh.

"AICC General Secretary Mrs. (@priyankagandhi @siddaramaiah Mr. @irobertvadra met with Hon'ble Chief Minister Mr. @siddaramaiah in New Delhi. Minister Mr. @BZZameerAhmed was accompanied by MLA Mr. @byrathi_suresh," Karnataka Congress MLA MB Patil tweeted on Thursday.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah arrived in Delhi on May 25, to discuss Cabinet expansion with party leadership.

ALSO READ
Who will make it to Siddaramaiah Cabinet from Mandya, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar?

On asked about discussions regarding cabinet expansion, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar said that it will be informed by the Chief Minister and AICC.

Earlier on Thursday, Mr. Shivakumar said, "That will be informed by CM Siddaramaiah and AICC. As the party president of the Karnataka unit of Congress, I will definitely go to Delhi."

PTI quoted sources saying around 20 more Ministers are likely to be inducted in the Karnataka Cabinet and added that another round of discussions will be held before the it is finalised

On May 18, CM Siddaramaiah was elected unanimously as the CLP leader in Karnataka, after the Congress party finalised its CM candidate after days of deliberation following a landslide victory in Karnataka.

Mr. Siddaramaiah took oath as the Chief Minister on May 20, and D.K. Shivakumar took oath as his deputy.Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats from the only southern state it had.

Related Topics

ministers (government) / government / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.