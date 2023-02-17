Karnataka Budget 2023-24: ₹75 crore for hi-tech cocoon market at Sidlaghatta

February 17, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - MYSURU

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has proposed construction of a hi-tech cocoon market at Sidlaghatta for silk growers in Kolar, Chikkaballapur and neighbouring districts. Sidlaghatta has the second biggest cocoon market in Karnataka after the one in Ramanagaram.

Presenting the State Budget 2023-24 on February 17, Mr Bommai said the hi-tech cocoon market will be constructed at a cost of ₹75 crore with assistance from NABARD.

Karnataka is at the forefront of raw silk production in India, with 1.39 lakh farmer families in the State engaged in sericulture on 1.15 lakh hectares, and producing 9,686 metric tonnes of silk every year.

“In order to ensure scientific price to silk growers and to bring transparency in the market, e-auction and e-cash payment facility has been put in place,” he said.

Six cocoon testing centres, a hi-tech cocoon market and cold storage units have been set up in different parts of the State while mulberry cultivation will be extended to another 10,000 acres.

In order to facilitate silk growers to produce quality raw silk using modern technology, an assistance of ₹10 crore will be provided to establish 32 automatic reeling units. Further, ₹12 crore has been earmarked to provide shredders to 1,000 silk growers.

A grant of ₹8 crore will be provided for strengthening the infrastructure in Mysuru seed area to support continuous production and supply of cocoon seeds.

A grant of ₹5 crore will be provided for installation of Hot Air Conveyor Drying in 10 major silk growing areas of the State for long-term preservation of cocoons and to ensure better price to farmers.

Retired Deputy Director of Sericulture Department N.Y. Chigari welcomed the initiative to set up a hi-tech cocoon market at Siddlaghatta and the proposal to establish 32 automatic reeling machines. But, he felt that efforts should also be directed towards producing more quality cocoons. “Quality of cocoon is very important when automatic reeling machines are used. About 15% of cocoons are usually found unfit for use in automatic reeling machines,” he said.