HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka BJP launches helpline for its workers to save them from ‘legal atrocities’ by Congress govt.

‘Congress government unleashing hate politics on BJP workers and those supporting the saffron party’s ideology,’ says BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

June 10, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Bengaluru South MP and BJP’s Yuva Morcha president, Tejasvi Surya during the launch of the party’s helpline for its workers, in Bengaluru on Saturday June 10, 2023.

Bengaluru South MP and BJP’s Yuva Morcha president, Tejasvi Surya during the launch of the party’s helpline for its workers, in Bengaluru on Saturday June 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, June 10, 2023 launched a helpline (18003091907) by the party’s legal cell to save workers from what it called “legal atrocities” by the Congress government in the State.

It was launched in the party office in Bengaluru by Bengaluru South MP, Tejasvi Surya and other leaders who said that there were indications of the Congress government unleashing “hate politics” on its workers and those supporting the saffron party’s ideology, which had necessitated the helpline. Mr. Surya urged the party workers to call the helpline if they faced any threat or intimidation. “More than 100 lawyers will help run this helpline,” he said.

In coastal Karnataka

Referring to Home Minister G. Parameshwar announcing the an anti-moral policing police squad, in the light of instances of interfaith couple being targeted by right wing groups, Mr. Surya argued that such a squad was aimed at “stifling cultural organisations working in the region.” He alleged that even in the past the Congress government had imposed restrictions for Hindu organisations to carry out processions and festivities and they had to be fought legally. President of the Advocates Association of Bengaluru Vivek Reddy and others were present at the event.

The party had earlier in the week held a meeting with 50 lawyers from across the country to discuss the issue and come up with a helpline, which the party said will be a operational all 24 hours of the day.

Congress counter

Countering the BJP’s idea of a helpline number, Karnataka minister M.B. Patil had earlier appealed to the Chief Minister and Home Minister for another helpline called ‘Peaceful Karnataka.’ He had tweeted, “Requesting @DrParameshwara @PriyankKharge @DKShivakumar @CMofKarnataka to consider setting up a new helpline called ‘Peaceful Karnataka.’ To ensure there is no hatred being spread in Karnataka, and keep track of any such incidents. Our agenda is only Development & Progress, and to protect ‘Brand Karnataka’.”

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / Karnataka

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.