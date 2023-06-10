Karnataka BJP launches helpline for its workers to save them from ‘legal atrocities’ by Congress govt.

June 10, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, June 10, 2023 launched a helpline (18003091907) by the party’s legal cell to save workers from what it called “legal atrocities” by the Congress government in the State.

It was launched in the party office in Bengaluru by Bengaluru South MP, Tejasvi Surya and other leaders who said that there were indications of the Congress government unleashing “hate politics” on its workers and those supporting the saffron party’s ideology, which had necessitated the helpline. Mr. Surya urged the party workers to call the helpline if they faced any threat or intimidation. “More than 100 lawyers will help run this helpline,” he said.

In coastal Karnataka

Referring to Home Minister G. Parameshwar announcing the an anti-moral policing police squad, in the light of instances of interfaith couple being targeted by right wing groups, Mr. Surya argued that such a squad was aimed at “stifling cultural organisations working in the region.” He alleged that even in the past the Congress government had imposed restrictions for Hindu organisations to carry out processions and festivities and they had to be fought legally. President of the Advocates Association of Bengaluru Vivek Reddy and others were present at the event.

The party had earlier in the week held a meeting with 50 lawyers from across the country to discuss the issue and come up with a helpline, which the party said will be a operational all 24 hours of the day.

Congress counter

Countering the BJP’s idea of a helpline number, Karnataka minister M.B. Patil had earlier appealed to the Chief Minister and Home Minister for another helpline called ‘Peaceful Karnataka.’ He had tweeted, “Requesting @DrParameshwara @PriyankKharge @DKShivakumar @CMofKarnataka to consider setting up a new helpline called ‘Peaceful Karnataka.’ To ensure there is no hatred being spread in Karnataka, and keep track of any such incidents. Our agenda is only Development & Progress, and to protect ‘Brand Karnataka’.”