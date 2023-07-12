HamberMenu
Karnataka announces support price of ₹1,250 per quintal for copra

Coconut farmers in 15 districts of Karnataka were in distress in view of the fall in prices of copra

July 12, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Tiptur in Tumakuru district and Arsikere in Hassan district are the prime coconut markets in Karnataka.

Tiptur in Tumakuru district and Arsikere in Hassan district are the prime coconut markets in Karnataka. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Karnataka Government has announced a support price of ₹1,250 per quintal of copra, in addition to the Central Government’s minimum support price of ₹11,750 per quintal.

The government announced the support price following a demand by several legislators and Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) to increase the procurement price above the MSP fixed by the Centre.

KRRS demand based on cost of cultivation of coconut

Earlier this week, KRRS leader Badagalpura Nagendra said coconut farmers in 15 districts of Karnataka were in distress in view of the collapse in prices of copra. While the price of copra in the open market in 2022 was ₹19,000 per quintal, it has fallen to ₹7,500 per quintal this year. As per the State Government’s calculations, the cost of cultivation is ₹16,760 per quintal. But, the Centre had announced an MSP of just ₹11,750.

According to the Horticulture Department, Karnataka produces 22.06 lakh tonnes of coconut and copra. Farmers are tending to coconut trees on 6.43 lakh hectares in Tumakuru, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Mandya, Mysuru, and Dakshina Kannada districts.

Procurement of copra would continue till July 27

In a statement in the legislative Assembly on July 12, Minister for Textiles, Sugar and APMC Shivananda S. Patil said 37,632 farmers have registered for selling their produce at MSP. A total of 31,641 farmers have availed the benefit as on July 11, 2023. Through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED), the Karnataka State Cooperative Marketing Federation procured 54,038 tonnes of copra. Procurement would continue till July 27.

The Minister said copra price is ranging from ₹7,700 to ₹8,020 per quintal in the local markets in Karnataka. The State Government would write to the Centre seeking extension of the procurement date.

