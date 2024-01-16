GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka adopts AI-enabled policing

January 16, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

With an aim to enhance the law enforcement capabilities, the Karnataka police have introduced “AI-enabled policing technology”, which according to officials is a milestone for the Police Department in the country.

The technology, apart from enhancing efficiency, will provide quick redressal of issues with multi-dimensional analysis of the incident, integrating it with the existing Mobile Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (MCCTNS) system. This is going to help smart decision-making through historical data analysis, officials said.

AI technology will help in predictive policing with utilisation of predictive crime hotspots and allocation of resources effectively, they said. The technology will also give real-time insights by providing instant access to relevant information and video analytics . The technology can automate routine tasks such as licence-plate recognition and provide more strategic roles.

“The system can also help reduce bias in decision-making. This is probably a first in the country,” a senior police officer said.

The State police IT wing, in collaboration with a leading tech company, has adopted many innovative technologies, including real-time data access, spot reporting of incidents, digital evidence management, and predictive policing.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.