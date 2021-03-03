Karkiholi supporters enforce bandh in Gokak markets

Some supporters of Ramesh Jarkiholi, who resigned today as Minister, enforced a complete bandh in the main markets in his home town of Gokak on Wednesday.
They were angry that their leader had been forced to resign in the wake of some media reports that alleged that he was involved in a sex scandal.
They went around town with sticks and stones asking shop owners to close their doors.
They also asked people who had come to buy goods to go back home. The markets near Basaveshwara Circle, Sabji Mandi, Friday mosque and Gokak Falls road were all closed down.
The town wore a deserted look by around 3 p.m.
“It was a snap strike and was not planned, “Bhimshi Bharamannanavar, BJP Yuva Morcha leader, told journalists. “We are all deeply hurt by the allegations made against Mr. Ramesh Jarkiholi. All this is a well-planned political conspiracy. His opponents have done this to malign him.”He denied that the bandh was forced by him or his supporters. “We are only requesting the shop keepers to close down shops”, he said. He also said BJP workers were not closing schools or colleges.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath