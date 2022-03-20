Top Karnataka news developments today

Key news developments from Karnataka on March 20, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today:

1. Farmers unions from different States are holding a round table meeting in Bengaluru today to take stock of various developments related to farm issues in the country.

2. Chief Minister will present the Sahakara Ratna awards to best cooperatives today in Bengaluru

3. Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan will participate in a programme honouring the birthday of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar in Subramanyanagar, Bengaluru today.

From North Karnataka:

1. Dalit organisations to hold seminar to mark Mahad Diwas in Kalaburagi.

2. A new ROB has been sanctioned by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, near Shahabad-Yadgir road.

3. President of Raichur CMC was defeated in a no-confidence motion. Following this, he tendered resignation to the post.

From Mysuru:

1. The valedictory ceremony of national theater festival Bahurupi will be conducted by theatre repertoire Rangayana.

2. To mark World Sparrow Day, NGOs will distribute bird house and water bowls to the public free of cost. Similar efforts earlier in a few old areas of the city had given encouraging results.

From Mangaluru:

1. Association of Mangalore University College Teachers will hold its annual convention today. C.K. Kishor Kumar, Registrar (administration) at the University will address the teachers.

2. Konkani Language and Cultural Foundation will present its annual Vishwa Konkani Awards to five persons today.

