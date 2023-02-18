Kannada University VC’s application seeking another term triggers controversy

February 18, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The application of S.C. Ramesh, incumbent Vice-Chancellor of Kannada University, Hampi, seeking another term in office has triggered a controversy and has now reached the High Court of Karnataka, Dharwad Bench, which has ordered issue of emergent notices to the respondents.

The writ petition has been filed by Sharanagouda Sunkeshwarahal, a member of Governing Council of the University. The petitioner’s objection is to the consideration of the incumbent vice chancellor for another term without him (VC) being cleared of the charges against him during his four-year term, which is coming to end on February 21, 2023.

The petition came up for hearing before the Single Judge Bench led by E.S. Indiresh earlier this week, which ordered for issue of emergent notices to Vice Chancellor of Kannada University, Hampi, the Office of Governor of Karnataka and Principal Secretary of Higher Education, Government of Karnataka. The petitioner Mr. Sharanagouda was represented advocate Rajashekhar P. Halli.

Background

After his three-year tenure ended as Vice Chancellor of Kannada University, Mr. Ramesh had got an extension for a year (ending on February 21, 2023,) and now he is one among the 22 candidates on the scrutinised list meant for the Search Committee, which would shortlist three to be sent for consideration of the Governor.

Those raising objection to considering Mr. Ramesh for another term are pointing to Section 13(3) of the Act, which says the Vice-Chancellor shall hold the office for a period of three years and shall be eligible for reappointment for a further period of three years, provided that no person shall hold the office of the Vice Chancellor for more than six years in the aggregate. Mr. Ramesh will complete four years in office on Feb. 21.

Mr. Sharanagouda Sunkeshwarahal, who had written to Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Minister on the issue earlier, told The Hindu that since concerned authorities had failed to look into some allegedly serious irregularities, he had to approach the court seeking a legal remedy.

Efforts to reach out to Mr. Ramesh for a response went in vain as he did not receive calls.