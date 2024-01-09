Kannada price boards mandatory at petrol stations in Karnataka from Wednesday

January 09, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - BENGALURU

Petrol stations in Karnataka will have to mandatorily display the price boards in Kannada too from Wednesday.

Announcing this at a press conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Union Minister for Petroleum Hardeep Singh Puri said he had issued instructions to oil companies.

“It was brought to my notice that petrol pumps in Karnataka are displaying the price boards in just English and Hindi. Hence, I have made it clear that the price display boards should also be there in Kannada from tomorrow [Wednesday] itself,” the Union Minister, who is in Karnataka as part of the BJP’s Viksit Bharat Yatra, said.