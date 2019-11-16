Kanakadasa’s ideals are relevant for all time: Deepa

Tributes were paid to 16th century saint-poet Kanakadasa and his contributions towards social reform as well as the Kannada literature were recalled on the occasion of his birth anniversary here on Friday.

The district administration, various educational institutions, and other organizations also held special programmes.

Presiding over the programme, organised by the district administration, Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa said by reading the literature of Kanakadasa one is convinced that he did not represent a particular community.

“His ideologies are relevant for all time and everyone should imbibe his principles. We should try to emulate the ideals that he had spread through poetry and literature,” she said.

Delivering a special talk, Anand Kurahatti said in Kannada literature, Dasa Sahitya has found a special recognition. Kanakadasa revolted against the inequality and tried to create a caste-free society.

Prior to the public programme, a procession carrying the portrait of Kanakadasa was taken out. There were also folk performances.

Kalaburagi

Dattatreya Patil Revoor, MLA, said that all efforts would be made to install statues of Kanakadasa and Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna in Kalaburagi.

He spoke after offering floral tributes to the saint-poet here and added that the Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike will also put up portraits of the 12th century social reformers on the main streets in the city.

Describing Kanakadasa as a multi-faceted personality, Basavaraj Mattimod, MLA, said besides his poetic qualities, there is also a social perception that he embedded into his works to remove socio-economic barriers. The poet strived to bring equality among people of all communities and to remove caste-based discrimination, there was a need to assess his contribution to society he said.

Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat said Kanakadasa’s teachings should become the guiding principles for the present generation.

Earlier, a procession carrying a portrait of Kanakadasa was taken from Nagareshwar High School in Nehru Gunj to the S.M. Pandit Ranga Mandir.

Folk troupes showcased Dollu Kunitha throughout the procession.