Kalburgi case: Judge issues warning to SIT

The Third Additional JMFC D. Mamata took exception to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) not producing Amol Kale, prime accused in the M.M. Kalburgi murder case, before the court on Thursday, and orally warned that she may have to issue a notice to the SIT if it failed next time.

On Thursday, the SIT produced five other accused in the case — Ganesh Miskin, Amit Baddi, Sharat Kalaskar, Praveen Chatur, and Vasudev Suryavanshi — before the court here.

SIT counsel informed the court that Kale, who is lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison, could not be brought to Dharwad for health reasons. But, the judge observed that it was necessary to produce all the accused in the court for hearing on the prescribed date and expressed displeasure that the SIT had failed to produce Kale on several occasions.

The judge directed the special prosecutor to ensure the presence of all the accused during the next hearing and posted the matter for October 24.