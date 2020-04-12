Kalaburagi records three more COVID-19 positive cases

Kalaburagi registered three more positive cases of COVID-19 (P220, P222 and P227) on Sunday, taking the total number of infected persons in the district to 13, including the two people who died and two people who were discharged upon recovery.

As per information provided by Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat, two cases were the primary contact of the 65-year-old man (P177) who recently died of the deadly disease. P220 is the 24-year-old daughter-in-law of the deceased man and P222 is a 38-year-old maid who served the man when he was under treatment at Bahmani Multispecialty Hospital before he was shifted to an isolated ward in the State-run ESIC Medical Complex.

The third case is a two-year-old boy from Pilakam locality in Wadi town of Chittapur taluk. He is the son of a man from Madhya Pradesh who was a book seller at Wadi Railway Station. As the case turned out to be screening positive, the Chittapur taluk authorities sealed the entire area restricting the entry and exit of people, assuring the people inside the area of providing all essential goods at their doorstep.

Just as the news was out, Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge conducted a videoconference with the taluk level officers and took stock of the situation.

By Sunday evening, the district administration had finished survey of 20,168 houses most of which fell in the five Containment Zones thus for created around the residences of infected persons.

The total number of throat swabs and blood samples collected in the district stood at 350, of which 282 were negative for COVID-19. Two of the samples were not tested due to technical reasons and the results of 53 samples are awaited.