Kalaburagi girl wins talentaward in Hong Kong

Kalaburagi-based Ananya Rai made the country proud by winning the gold talent award at the Talent Star International Model 2019 organised by the Talent Star International in Hong Kong on August 25 and 26.

The show was held in four rounds and the participants from various countries spread the colours of fashion on the stage. In the first three rounds, the contestant wore a combination of western-style patterns.

The fourth and the last round was the catwalk.

Ms. Rai created a colourful fusion of western and Indian clothes; she looked stunning on the ramp in a shinning golden short with a long trail. In the final round of catwalk, she was ornately dressed as Goddess Lakshmi.

Ms. Rai’s mother Roopa Chavan, a GESCOM employee, said that she also participated in Talent Hunt Event Under 13 in New Delhi recently. Ms. Rai is pursuing her education in Hyderabad and wants to prepare for the beauty pageant competitions and Miss India title.