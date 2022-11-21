Private resorts move HC against allotment of fewer seats to their guests for safaris in Nagarahole and Bandipur National Parks

November 21, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday ordered issue of notice to the State government on a PIL petition complaining about discrimination in allotment of seats to the guests of private resorts in the jungle safaris conducted in Nagarahole and Bandipur National Parks by the State-owned Jungle Lodges and Resorts Ltd. (JLR).

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi passed the order on the petition filed by Karnataka Eco-Tourism Resorts Association, Waterwoods Lodges and Resorts Pvt Ltd., Orange County Resorts and Hotels Ltd., Kabini Holiday Homes Pvt Ltd., and Karnataka Wildlife Resorts Pvt Ltd.

It has been alleged in the petition that fewer number of seats were allotted to the guests of private resorts for the jungle safari in the vehicles operated by JLR and also the vehicles, in which the seats are allotted to their guests, were in dilapidated condition.

Earlier agreement

The petitioners, quoting earlier round of litigations in the High Court over permission for safari for their guests, have said that the State authorities had agreed in writing with them to provide at least 50% of the seats in the safari for the guests in the private resorts. However, this arrangement has now be given a go by as only a few seats are allotted to them.

This discrimination, the petitioners have claimed, has not only affected their interests but also impacted livelihood of local people employed in the private resorts. The petitioners have said that they had set up resorts based on the State’s Wilderness Tourism Policy.