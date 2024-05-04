JSS STU’s new distinction 

May 04, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MYSURU

JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU) Mysuru has been accorded a “diamond” rating by QS I-GAUGE which assesses colleges and institutions based on a comprehensive globally recognised rating system.

A release said the rating and the assessment was based on various parameters providing insight into quality and performance and was a recognition of JSS STU’s commitment to excellence in education.

The release said the University has also been ranked under NIRF by the Ministry of education, putting it on par with renowned institutions.

A.N. Santosh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, JSS STU said the ratings and rankings highlight the varsity’s dedication to providing exceptional academic programs, fostering a diverse learning environment, and producing well-rounded graduates for the global workforce. He said the varsity’s emphasis on academic rigour, innovation, and practical skills equip students for impactful careers.

B. Suresh, director attributed the ratings to the collective efforts of the students and faculty, both past and present, and said that moving forward, JSS STU will strive to further elevate the standards to prepare the students for an ever-changing world.