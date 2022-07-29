JSS STU signs MoU with Saint Petersburg University

it will enhance collaborative research, innovations

JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU), Mysuru, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saint Petersburg Electrotechnical University (ETU) “LETI”, St. Petersburg, Russia.

The collaboration is an initiative towards enhancing collaborative research, inter-disciplinary projects and innovations.

The MoU was signed recently by S.A. Dhanaraj, Registrar, JSS STU, and Viktor Sheludko, Rector of Saint Petersburg Electrotechnical University “LETI”. Kirill Krinkin, and Shichkina Yulia, Professor, Alexander Popov International Innovation Institute for AI, Cybersecurity and Communications, Saint Petersburg Electrotechnical University “LETI” and B. Suresh, Director, Technical Education division, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, were present.

A press release from JSS STU said Saint Petersburg Electrotechnical University has more than 40 strategic cooperation with high-technological enterprises and research organisations. The university is focused on research and innovations in highly demanding areas such as Info-Technosphere, Bio-Technosphere, Energy-Technosphere and Co-Evolutionary Hybrid Intelligence.

At the MoU signing, Dr. Kirill Krinkin spoke about co-evolutionary hybrid intelligence (CHI) which is a symbiosis of artificial and natural intelligence, mutually developing, teaching, and complementing each other in the process.

Shichkina Yulia highlighted the importance of future software having seamless interaction with humans and the ability to solve complex cognitive problems inaccessible to artificial intelligence and humans separately.

The researchers of JSS STU and ‘LETI’ are currently working in these areas.

S.P. Shiva Prakash, Associate Professor, Department of Information Science and Engineering, JSS STU, said that this MoU will foster research collaboration, set the ground for long-term university-industry partnerships in the possible avenues, strengthen the innovative capacities, and provide university access to industrial environments for applied and problem-based research activities between JSS STU and LETI.

Mr. Dhanaraj opined that the scientific research in human-machine intelligence co-evolution paradigm helps in building a new generation of intelligent systems. Prof. B. Suresh appreciated the efforts of researchers in establishing collaborations and advised to take it further to achieve effective results through innovation.

B. Manoj Kumar, Dean (Academics), JSS STU, S. B. Kivade, Principal and Dean (Engineering and Technology), SJCE, JSS STU, B. S. Mahanand, Head, Department of Information Science and Engineering, B.S. Harish, Deputy Registrar, Maheshan M. S., Assistant Registrar, and Vanishri Arun, Coordinator, Academic/International Engagements, JSS STU, were present during the MoU signing event.