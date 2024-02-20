GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JSS STU convocation on February 24; 1,060 BE students to receive degrees

February 20, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
JSS STU Vice-Chancellor A.N. Santosh Kumar addressing presspersons in Mysuru on Tuesday.

JSS STU Vice-Chancellor A.N. Santosh Kumar addressing presspersons in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

As many as 1,060 BE candidates will receive their degrees at the 6th convocation of the JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU) in Mysuru on February 24.

Besides, 47 BCA, 123 M.Tech, 117 MCA, 51 M.Sc., 256 MBA, and nine Ph.D. candidates are eligible for award of degrees at the convocation, which will be held on the SJCE premises here at 3.30 p.m.

In total, 63 medals will be presented to students, including 32 medals to students who have scored the highest marks in their respective branches and 31 endowment medals will also be awarded.

Degrees and medals will be conferred on the achievers in all the branches by the Chancellor of the University, Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt.

JSS STU Vice-Chancellor A.N. Santosh Kumar shared the details of the convocation at a press conference on Tuesday. He said T.G. Sitharam, chairman, AICTE, who will be the chief guest, will deliver the convocation address. JSS Mahavidyapeetha executive secretary C.G. Betsurmath will administer oath to the degree-holders.

B. Suresh, director, Technical Education division; Mr. Santosh Kumar, V-C; S.A. Dhanraj, Registrar, JSS STU, and P. Nanjundaswamy, Controller of Examinations, JSS STU, along with the deans will be present.

JSS STU, a release said, has in the last few years started offering industry-driven courses from companies like Bosch Global Software Technologies, Hewlett Packard, Nokia, TCS etc.

Last year, JSS STU signed MoUs with companies like Bhoruka Extrusions Pvt. Ltd., Mysuru; Dassault Systems India Pvt. Ltd.; Visteon Technical and Services Centre Ltd., Chennai; Edunet Foundation; Logisys Bengaluru; UD Trucks India Pvt. Ltd.; Nokia Solutions; Networks India Pvt. Ltd.; Delta Electronics Ltd., and Schneider Electric to empower students and advance their technical knowledge and hands-on project experience, the release said.

Research and joint student exchange programmes are planned in collaboration with foreign universities like St. Petersburg Electrotechnical University, LETI, Saint Petersburg, Russia; Witwatersrand University and JSSAHER (tripartite collaboration); Asia Pacific University, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Graphic Era deemed-to-be-university (GEU), Valles Marineris International Pvt. Ltd., Southern Illinois University.

JSS STU has launched the new courses for the academic year and they included M.Sc. in Computer Science, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence Technologies, Business Analytics, Library Science and Informatics, Bachelor in Computer Application, and Bachelor of Science (Hons.) in several combinations, the release added.

