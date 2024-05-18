JSS AHER hosts workshop on diabetes management

The Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research (JSS AHER), Mysuru successfully conducted a two-day national workshop on “Clinical Applications on Type-1 Diabetes Management, Enteral and Parenteral Nutrition” in Mysuru recently.

The workshop saw a convergence of renowned academicians and healthcare professionals dedicated to advancing clinical practices in diabetes management and critical care nutrition.

Surinder Singh, Vice-Chancellor, JSS AHER, Vishal Kumar Gupta, Dean (Academics) JSS AHER, Raveesha K.A., Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences, JSS AHER and K.M. Prasanna Kumar, Endocrinologist, Center for Diabetes and Endocrine Care, Bengaluru were present at the inauguration.

Dr. Prasanna Kumar gave a talk on “Evolution of Nutrition in Type 1 Diabetes - One Century.” Dr. Kumar’s speech shed light on the modern techniques in managing Type-1 diabetes through nutrition.

The key sessions were led by distinguished dietitians, Ayesha Javed Mulani, consultant dietitian, Rainbow Children’s Hospital. Suma Reddy, Senior Dietitian and Diabetic Educator, Centre for Diabetes and Endocrine Care, and Chandan Vinay S., dietitian, ESIC Hospital, Bengaluru also gave talks. The first day of the workshop focused on hands-on training in carbohydrate counting for Type-1 diabetes management and insulin formulations. The second day covered the basics and practical applications of enteral and parenteral nutrition, with case presentations and demonstrations, enhancing the learning experience.

Organising Chairperson Vanitha Reddy P., Organising Secretary Anees Fathima Z., and Joint Organising Secretaries Syeda Farha S. and Navya Raj M.P., who organised the event, were present.