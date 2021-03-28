Karnataka

Joshi takes exception to Sudhakar’s statement

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has taken exception to the statement by Health Minister K. Sudhakar on monogamy in connection with the CD issue.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Joshi said that Dr. Sudhakar should not have issued such a statement and it was wrong. Emphasising that morality was important for people in public life, he said that one should be first true to oneself and one’s conduct should be modelled on others in such issues.

Mr. Joshi also said that the CD issue would not make any impact in the byelections being held in the State.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 28, 2021 1:47:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/joshi-takes-exception-to-sudhakars-statement/article34180557.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY