HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Joining Congress will not spare corrupt leaders from legal action, says Satish Jarkiholi

August 28, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

“We will not allow former Ministers in the Basavaraj Bommai government or other BJP leaders involved in irregularities to escape from legal action, by joining the Congress,” Satish Jarkiholi, Minister for Public Works and KPCC working president said in Belagavi on Sunday.

“To a query, he said that the State government will not stop inquiries against alleged irregularities by the BJP government even if the concerned Ministers join the Congress,” he said.

Referring to the constitution of an inquiry committee to look into allegations of COVID-19 time irregularities, Mr. Jarkiholi said that it was immaterial if D. Sudhakar, former Health Minister joins the Congress or not as he would face action if the committee finds that he was involved in the irregularities.

He said the Congress government was committed to protecting the interests of minorities. They will feel safe and get all the rights and benefits that are guaranteed by the Constitution, he said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Belgaum / Bharatiya Janata Party / political parties / Indian National Congress / corruption & bribery / Coronavirus / minority group

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.