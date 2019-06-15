JEE (Advanced) toppers in Karnataka celebrate their success

Several students from the State fared well in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, the results of which were announced on Saturday. The examination was held on May 27. The test are a gateway to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology.

Many of these students had also emerged toppers in several other exams such as the Common Entrance Test (CET) and the board examination. The students attributed their success to early preparation and said they had had an eye on this examination since high school.

Jeffin Biju of Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Marathahalli, Bengaluru, who topped the CET for the engineering stream bagged the 476th rank in JEE (Advanced). “I aimed to get a rank below 500 and I am glad that I was able to do so. I want to pursue electrical engineering in IIT Madras,” he said. He also added that he studied the basics in class 11 and ensured that he practised as many problems as possible in class 12 with the aim of improving his speed. He aspires to make a career in the area of artificial intelligence.

Another student, Kevin Martin from Nehru Smaraka Vidyalaya in Bengaluru, secured 496th rank in JEE (Advanced). He, too, has bagged the top spots at several other competitive examinations.

On account of technical issues, the students were unable to check their results till late in the afternoon.