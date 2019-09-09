JD(S) to continue efforts to mollify GTD

The JD(S) leaders in Mysuru will continue their efforts to mollify the former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda, who had publicly expressed his disillusionment with the party leadership.

Speaking to presspersons here on Sunday, the former Minister S.R. Mahesh said that a delegation of party corporators went and met Mr. Gowda recently and tried to placate him. Efforts will continue in the direction with party’s MLAs from Mysuru region meeting him shortly, he added.

With Mr. Gowda, who had already praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP’s national president Amit Shah publicly, hobnobbing with BJP leaders in Mysuru, the JD(S) corporators had met him with a view to placate him. However, Mr Gowda reported told them that he would remain “neutral”.

But, Mr. Mahesh said the JD(S) leaders do not want Mr Gowda to remain neutral, but involve himself in the party’s activities. Soon, senior JD(S) leaders, including the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, will hold a meeting of party workers in Mysuru district, Mr. Mahesh said.

It may be mentioned here that Mr. Gowda had expressed his disillusionment with the JD (S) leadership over a range of issues including the ministerial portfolio allocated to him and the denial of authority in Mysuru district despite appointing him as Minister in-charge of the district.