JD(S) releases booklet on achievements of HDK govt.

The farm loan waiver scheme announced by H.D. Kumaraswamy when he was heading the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) State coalition government has benefited 92,350 farmers in the district, former Lok Sabha member L.R. Shivarame Gowda has said.

The veteran JD(S) leader released a booklet on the loan waiver scheme here today and said that Mr. Kumaraswamy had proved himself as the “real son of the soil” by providing a big relief to the debt-ridden farming community by implementing the scheme.

The scheme was aimed at waiving off farm loans to the tune of ₹48,000 crore across the State. As many as 80% of the eligible farmers had benefited. A total of 1,11,399 farmers in Mandya district were supposed to pay ₹526.22 crore to the cooperative societies. Of them, loans to the tune of ₹418.43 crore taken by 92,350 farmers have been waived.

According to him, the scheme has also helped farmers of the district to get waiver of their loans from nationalised banks totalling around ₹136 crore.

CM criticised

He criticised Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and BJP MPs from the State for not getting sufficient flood relief funds from the Centre.

The JD(S) leader urged the State government to set up a new mill at the State-owned Mysore Sugar Company Ltd. (Mysugar) in the town besides reviving the cooperative sector sugar mill Pandavapura Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane (PSSK) at Pandavapura.

He said the JD(S) is against dividing Mysuru district and criticised former Minister A.H. Vishwanath for demanding the bifurcation for creating a new district with Hunsur as the headquarters.

District party president D. Ramesh and others were present.

The byelection to the K.R. Pet Assembly segment is scheduled for December 5.