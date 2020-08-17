JD(S) plans to stage Statewide protests over Ordinances

Janata Dal (Secular) leaders huddled online on Monday to discuss the current political situation in the State and strategise the party’s response to a series of Ordinances that have been passed to amend crucial legislation by the BJP government.
“We are opposed to the Ordinances that have been brought about to change the APMC Act and the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, and the dilution of labour laws. They are not in favour of farmers and the common man,” former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda told presspersons here before the online interaction with party leaders across 30 districts. Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy also joined the online interaction from his residence at J.P. Nagar in Bengaluru.
Mr. Gowda said protests would be staged across the State, adhering to social distancing norms. “Party leaders and workers will submit memorandums to the Deputy Commissioners of the districts and later, the party will also petition the Chief Minister,” he added.
Mr. Gowda also spoke about the D.J. Halli violence said it should be probed by a sitting judge of the High Court. The government has instituted a magisterial inquiry into the riots, but it will not help identify the reasons behind the riots, he said. “The reasons for the riot should come out. Did it happens because of internal differences in the Congress? I do not want to comment much,” he said. He added that while more than 300 persons have been arrested/detained in connection with the riots, innocent people should not be punished.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath