JD(S) plans to stage Statewide protests over Ordinances

Janata Dal (Secular) leaders huddled online on Monday to discuss the current political situation in the State and strategise the party’s response to a series of Ordinances that have been passed to amend crucial legislation by the BJP government.

“We are opposed to the Ordinances that have been brought about to change the APMC Act and the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, and the dilution of labour laws. They are not in favour of farmers and the common man,” former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda told presspersons here before the online interaction with party leaders across 30 districts. Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy also joined the online interaction from his residence at J.P. Nagar in Bengaluru.

Mr. Gowda said protests would be staged across the State, adhering to social distancing norms. “Party leaders and workers will submit memorandums to the Deputy Commissioners of the districts and later, the party will also petition the Chief Minister,” he added.

Mr. Gowda also spoke about the D.J. Halli violence said it should be probed by a sitting judge of the High Court. The government has instituted a magisterial inquiry into the riots, but it will not help identify the reasons behind the riots, he said. “The reasons for the riot should come out. Did it happens because of internal differences in the Congress? I do not want to comment much,” he said. He added that while more than 300 persons have been arrested/detained in connection with the riots, innocent people should not be punished.