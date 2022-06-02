JD(S) leaders demand action against three police officers over murder of councillor

Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna accused the police of booking cases against Prashanth Nagaraj for political reasons. “BJP people wanted him to quit the JD(S) and join them. As he refused to quit our party, he had been murdered,” he alleged

Former Minister and MLA H.D. Revanna and Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna have come down heavily on three police officers of Hassan city in the wake of the murder of a JD(S) member of Hassan City Municipal Council. Alleging that law and order has collapsed in the city because of inefficient officials, they demanded disciplinary action against the three officers and a probe into the murder by an officer who does not belong to the district.

Prashanth Nagaraj, 42, representing ward -16 in the city municipal council, was murdered on June 1 evening. JD(S) workers, under the leadership of Mr. Revanna, staged a protest in the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences premises, demanding disciplinary action against Deputy Superintendent of Police Uday Bhaskar, Police Inspector Renuka Prasad and Police Sub-Inspector Arokiyappa.

The JD(S) leader said that he would not allow the post-mortem of the dead body until the demand was fulfilled. He accused the police officers of being on good terms with rowdy elements in the city and meeting rowdies in police stations.

The body has been kept in the mortuary of the hospital.

Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda tried to convince the JD(S) leaders by assuring a probe into all the allegations.

Meanwhile, Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish has issued an order prohibiting sale and transportation of liquor in Hassan City Municipal Council limits till June 2 midnight. The DC took this decision based on a proposal from the SP in order to maintain law and order in the city in the wake of the murder.