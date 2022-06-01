Hassan CMC member murdered

:

Prashant Nagaraj, a member of Hassan City Municipal Council, was found murdered at Laxmipura Extension in Hassan city on Wednesday evening. The 42-year-old, son of late H.R.Nagaraj, was elected to the council on the JD(S) ticket from ward – 16 in the city.

According to initial reports, a group of people waylaid his two-wheeler and attacked him with lethal weapons. The incident happened around 6 p.m., when he was on his way to his home. He succumbed to injuries on the spot. Hassan Police have taken up the investigation.He is survived by wife and two children.

His father, who was also member of Hassan CMC, was murdered in September 2005. And, Prashanth was also one among the accused in a murder committed in September 2006.