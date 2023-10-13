HamberMenu
‘JD(S) decided to join hands with BJP to support PM Narendra Modi’s leadership for the country’

It is true some leaders are unhappy with Janata Dal(S)-BJP alliance but it does not mean they will leave party, says G.T. Deve Gowda

October 13, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Janata Dal(S) core committee chairman G.T. Deve Gowda says that his party wants Mr. Modi to become the Prime Minister for the third time.

Janata Dal(S) core committee chairman G.T. Deve Gowda says that his party wants Mr. Modi to become the Prime Minister for the third time. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

“No Janata Dal(S) leader will quit the party due to the announcement of the plan to tie up with the BJP,” the former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda said in Belagavi on Friday.

“Some Congress leaders have been saying that Janata Dal(S) leaders will join them. But that is not true. Most Congress legislators are unsure how long the government will last. Some leaders are speaking against their own government,” Mr. Deve Gowda, who is the party’s State core committee chairman, said.

He was speaking to journalists.

“It is true that some leaders have expressed their dissatisfaction with the party decision. It does not mean that they will leave the party. We will convince them on why such an alliance is necessary,” he said.

The Janata Dal(S) has decided to join hands with the BJP with a view to extending support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for the country, he said.

“We want Mr. Modi to become the Prime Minister for the third time. The alliance will lead to H.D. Kumaraswamy becoming the Chief Minister again. The Congress will suffer from our alliance with the BJP,” he said.

Mr. Deve Gowda said that the Congress government has failed on all fronts. Farmers are suffering due to drought and erratic power supply. But the government is doing nothing about it. There is no plan to purchase power. The ruling party seems to have no guarantee about such things. The only guarantee for farmers is that they should end their life in despair, he added.

The State has suffered crop loss amounting to about ₹4,800 crore. But the government has not released any compensation. The State government has to take an initiative. It cannot keep blaming the Centre for everything, he said.

