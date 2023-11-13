HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JD(S), BJP to fight for farmers’ cause at Belagavi session

MLA G.T. Deve Gowda accuses Congress government of doing nothing to console farmers reeling from severe drought

November 13, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
G.T. Deve Gowda, G.D. Harish Gowda, JD(S) MLAs, and others during the party’s drought review at a village in Mysuru district on Monday.

G.T. Deve Gowda, G.D. Harish Gowda, JD(S) MLAs, and others during the party’s drought review at a village in Mysuru district on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

G.T. Deve Gowda, former Minister and JD(S) MLA, on Monday said the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Bharatiya Janata Party will together fight for the cause of farmers who are in a state of distress over the drought situation in the State, during the Belagavi session next month.

With no drought relief for farmers, anger is building up against the Congress government. Farmers are losing their patience with no respite in sight to the problems they are facing for having lost their crops and mounting debt, the MLA said, after a team of JD(S) leaders reviewed the drought situation in Mysuru district.

Hunsur MLA G.D. Harish Gowda, former MLAs S.R. Mahesh, Ashwin, Mahadev and other leaders of the party were present. The delegation visited the farms, inspected the loss and interacted with aggrieved farmers.

Mr. Gowda said the JD(S) and the BJP will step up their fight against the government for its failure in handling drought and reassuring farmers. None of the district Ministers have visited the farmers who are in distress. The JD(S) has taken up farm visits and reviewed the drought situation to tell farmers that they are with them and will fight for their cause, he claimed.

Mr. Gowda said Mysuru, a drought-affected district, alone needed a relief of ₹200 crore. But the government has announced a sum of ₹70 crore. “How is to possible to compensate farmers who have lost their crops and are facing difficulty repaying their loans,” he sought to know.

The plight of farmers appears unending as they have also lost paddy, sugarcane, and tobacco crops. In Mysuru district alone, crops on 2 lakh hectares had been lost. The district is one of the badly affected ones but there has been no relief yet from the government, the MLA maintained.

Mr. Gowda lashed out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Instead of convincing the Centre about the drought situation in the State, the Congress is engaged in politics. The government has failed to highlight the situation, he charged.

Until the State farmers get relief, the JD(S) and the BJP will continue their fight and ensure that the relief was substantially distributed to the affected farmers, he stated.

The MLA also accused the officials of failing in their duties in visiting the affected areas and documenting the drought situation.

Mr. Gowda said the constituencies haven’t got funds for development works and bad roads had been causing problems for the people. Each constituency required about ₹5 crore for filling up the potholes, he maintained.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / farms / arable farming / agriculture / Belgaum / drought / water / state politics / Janata Dal - Secular / Bharatiya Janata Party / debt market / government aid / Roads and Rails / development

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.