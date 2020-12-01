JD(S) banks on its rural roots

After a series of poll debacle over the last one-and-a-half years in its traditional bastions, the Janata Dal (Secular) is looking for better performance by its workers in the ensuing gram panchayat elections.

The party, which draws its strength mainly from the rural areas in Old Mysuru region, is looking to support party workers to contest in panchayats across the State. “The BJP’s win in the byelections is not a barometer to understand the strength as it is the ruling party. We are confident of performing well since the party stronghold is in rural areas,” JD(S) State president H.K. Kumaraswamy.

He said that voters’ preference change from Assembly to gram panchayat elections, and the latter are mostly fought on individual popularity. “In many instances, it is difficult to gauge the performance of the parties as individual association with parties are fluid. Each party may claim victory for itself,” he added. He said directions had been given to district units to convene meeting of workers to identify qualified youth who can contest.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said discussions are underway as to how the State could be covered by party leaders. “Teams will be formed for specific areas. Party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, a host of legislators and party leaders will address meetings at the taluk level,” he added.