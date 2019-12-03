JD(S) as much a political rival to Congress as BJP: Siddaramaiah

Amid speculations over Congress and JD(S) renewing their alliance after the results of the ensuing byelections are declared on November 9, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday claimed that the JD(S) is as much a political rival to the Congress as is the BJP.

“There is no understanding between the Congress and JD(S). We are fighting the ensuing bypolls against each other. The JD(S) is as much a political rival to the Congress as is the BJP”, Mr. Siddaramaiah told reporters on his arrival in Mysuru on Tuesday before leaving for Hunsur to campaign for Congress candidate B.P. Manjunath.

In Hunsur, where he participated in a road show, Mr. Siddaramaiah, however, told reporters that the party high command will take a suitable decision on the alliance with JD(S).

He clarified that there have been no talks with the JD(S) on the issue so far. The party high command will take a decision when the time comes, he added.

When his attention was drawn to JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s reported statement, indicating former Union Minister and veteran Dalit Congressman Mallikarjun Kharge will become the Chief Minister after December 9, Mr. Siddaramaiah said such a speculation had been created by the media.

Referring to Mr. Kharge’s claims that he will distribute sweets after the results of December 9, Mr. Siddaramaiah claimed that the veteran Congress leader meant that the Congress party will win in the bypolls.

“We will win all the 15 seats for which bypolls are being held”, Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Referring to BJP projecting its candidates in the bypolls as ministerial probables, Mr. Siddarmaiah said the people of the State are not ready to believe the promise. “People are angry with the defectors. They want to teach them a lesson for selling themselves for the sake of money and bringing down an elected government,”he said.

He pooh-poohed Chamarajanagar MP V. Srinivas Prasad’s prediction of a “white wash” of the Congress party in the byelections and said people do not take Mr. Prasad seriously. He sought to remind Mr. Prasad that it was the Congress party that defeated him in the bypolls in Nanjangud. “He has joined the BJP and is making such statements out of desperation,” Mr. Siddaramaiah claimed.

Mr. Siddaramaiah ruled out the possibility of BJP winning the polls by distributing money. “People will take the money, but will vote for the Congress,” he said.