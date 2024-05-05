Janata Dal(S) takes out motorcycle rally in Gurmitkal for BJP candidate Umesh Jadhav

May 05, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Yadgir

A motorcycle rally was taken out in Gurmitkal town by Janata Dal(S) MLA Sharanagouda Kandkur on Sunday to seek votes for BJP candidate in Kalaburagi (Gulbarga) Lok Sabha Constituency Umesh Jadhav.

The Gurmitkal Assembly Constituency falls under the Gulbarga (SC) Lok Sabha Constituency.

Addressing a gathering, Mr. Kandkur said that he is a prominent follower of the Deve Gowda family and the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

“My father, late Nagangouda Kandkur, and uncle, late Sadashivareddy Kandkur, were in the party for more than four decades. I am moving forward with their legacy in Gurmitkal,” he said.

“Mr. Deve Gowda and Mr. Kumaraswamy have advised us to work for BJP candidates to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister again, as he is the only person who can protect the country. I have a good relationship with the candidate (Umesh Jadhav). Therefore, I have decided to follow the instructions given by the party leadership,” Mr. Kandkur said.

He appealed to voters to bless Dr. Jadhav and help mark a path for Mr. Kumaraswamy to become Union Cabinet Minister under Mr. Modi’s leadership.

Mr. Kandkur specifically made a demand for establishing companies in Kadechur-Badiyal industrial hub to curb migration and also, an outer ring road for Gurmitkal town.

While addressing the gathering, Dr. Jadhav said that the people of Gurmitkal have encouraged a youth leader in Sharanagouda Kandkur. Now, they have come here to show solidarity with him and his alliance partner (BJP). “I am overwhelmed by the people’s response,” he added.

Member of Legislative Assembly Harish Punja and others were present.