Janata Dal (S) waits and watches

The Janata Dal (Secular) is expected to make an official announcement of the candidates in a day or two.

JD(S) spokesperson T.A. Sharavana said the party had officially zeroed in on Ammajamma, wife of deceased legislator B. Satyanarayana for Sira, and is in the process of finalising the candidate for Rajarajeshwarinagar.

Official announcement

Party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda on Tuesday announced that the JD(S) had decided to field Ms. Ammajamma, and an official announcement would follow. Incidentally, Ms. Ammajamma, who was not keen to contest and had asked ticket for her son zilla panchayat member Satyaprakash, has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The party is keen to field her as there will be sympathy factor. There is more than a week to file nomination,” sources said. Party sources, however, said that the announcement of the candidate for R.R, Nagar is being delayed to see who the BJP will field.

“There are three candidates who are keen on contesting, but it depends on who the BJP will field,” sources said.