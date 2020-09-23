It was a virtual graduation at CUK

The students who graduated from the Central University of Karnataka (CUK) were deprived of the opportunity to wear convocation gowns and get their degrees and medals from the high-profile dignitaries in a festive atmosphere this time. For, the 5th Convocation of CUK took the virtual mode, barring a few formalities, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the low-key affair held on the CUK campus at Kadaganchi in Aland taluk, Kalaburagi district, only the faculty members and a few guests, including M.G. Biradar who was one of the five recipients of honorary doctorate, were present.

The convocation began at 11 a.m. with the academic procession followed by the singing of Naada Geethe and Vishwavidyala Geethe by Jagadevi Jangamashetty and her team from the CUK’s Music Department.

N.R. Shetty, Chancellor of the university, remotely declared the opening of the convocation.H.M. Maheshwaraiah, Vice-Chancellor, welcomed the guests and participants and spoke about the CUK’s achievements in the last few years.

Five individuals – folklorist and writer M.G. Biradar, Kannada novelist S.L. Bhyrappa, environmentalist Saalumarada Timmakka, Kannada poet Channaveer Kanavi and space scientist K. Sivan – were chosen for the honorary doctorate. However, only Mr. Biradar could attend the convocation to receive the honour.

As many as 665 undergraduate and postgraduate students who passed their respective courses were awarded with the degrees and 25 candidates with Ph.D. A total of 38 students were honoured with gold medals for scoring highest marks in their respective programmes. Krishnakanth Prabhu A.V., a graduate of M.Tech in Computer Aided Design Manufacture and Automation (CADMA) who scored 98% to top the university across disciplines, bagged Prof. A.M. Pathan Gold Medal of the year 2019.

D.P. Singh, Chairman of University Grants Commission, remotely delivered the convocation address. Pro-Vice-Chancellor G.R. Naik, Registrar Mustaq Ahmed I. Patel and others were present.