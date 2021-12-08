Issue of demolition of church compound will be raised in Legislature: Siddaramaiah

The demolition of the compound of a church in Mysuru on Tuesday by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will be raised in the coming session of the Legislative Assembly, said former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who visited the church in Gandhinagar in Mysuru on Wednesday along with party MLA representing Narasimharaja Assembly constituency Tanveer Sait, said he will write to MCC Commissioner Lakshmikant Reddy and seek an explanation on the matter. The next course of action will be decided based on the reply received from the MCC.

He said he and Mr .Sait will raise the issue in the next session of the Legislative Assembly and speak on the matter.

Referring to the MCC’s contention that the compound was removed following orders from a city court, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he would seek an explanation from the MCC Commissioner on whether the court’s orders were to survey the land or remove the compound.

He alleged that certain ‘communal’ officials were targeting the minorities not just in Mysuru, but in the entire State. He said the minority communities need not fear as the Congress will work to uphold Constitutional values.

Mr. Sait, who also spoke on the occasion, said the documents pertaining to the church had been submitted to the then Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru four years ago.

Varuna MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah was also present on the occasion.